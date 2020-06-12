North Dakota reports record drop in oil production

North Dakota's daily oil output fell 15% from March to April, the largest drop ever recorded from one month to the next.
Figures released Friday show that oil production declined to an average of 1.22 million barrels per day in April, down 200,000 barrels per day from the previous month as oil companies idled wells and halted drilling plans as a result of oil prices collapsing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Official production data lags by several months, but State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Friday that he believes North Dakota’s oil output hit rock bottom in mid-May below 1 million barrels per day.
“We think it’s already turned a corner and on the way back up,” he said at his monthly press briefing.
He estimated that production might already have rebounded as much as 100,000 barrels per day.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading for around $36 per barrel Friday, a substantial increase from earlier this spring when prices plunged as travel and oil usage halted during the pandemic.
Still, oil prices are not considered high enough to sustain much new drilling. Just 11 rigs were operating Friday, down from the mid-50s before prices collapsed.
Helms said some of the thousands of idled wells are actually still running, but just barely.
“Oil and gas engineers took a look at shutting in all these wells and figured out that in the Bakken formation, if you shut it down and leave it down for months, it’s going to be very, very expensive to return it to production,” he said. “So in many cases they’re just pumping these wells an hour or two a day, maybe every other day.”
Minimally running a well allows its mechanical system to stay in working condition, but it produces little to no oil.
Wells that have experienced a major drop in production are spread out across the oil play, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.
“It’s pretty universal,” he said. “We’re not seeing it concentrated, say, in the northern part of the field or the southern.”
Abandoned wells
Regulators are requesting to put another $33 million in federal coronavirus stimulus money toward their abandoned well cleanup effort.
If approved, that money will go toward the reclamation of abandoned well sites. It will add to another $33 million in CARES Act dollars previously authorized to fund the plugging of old oil wells.
Officials estimate that it takes roughly $150,000 to plug and clean up a single abandoned well site.
Helms said the North Dakota Emergency Commission will take up the matter at a meeting Thursday, as well as a request for $10 million to establish a grant program to replace thief hatches atop oil tanks with new technology that prevent leaks of air pollutants. Notably, the new hatches would prevent the greenhouse gas methane from escaping into the atmosphere, where it contributes to climate change.
The state’s new abandoned well plugging program will come before the Industrial Commission next Friday, following a hearing earlier this week in which oil producers and landowners weighed in on the effort.
The state identified 368 wells as potential candidates for plugging. All were drilled in decades past before the Bakken shale boom, and they have not produced any oil for at least one year. At the hearing, oil companies told regulators which wells they sought to include as part of the program and which they planned to address themselves.
“There’s a substantial list of wells that we were asked to add to the list, sort of an interesting surprise,” Helms said.
Regulators plan to use CARES Act dollars to pay for the well plugging and reclamation process until the funds run out, Helms said. He added that, in general, the state is not planning to confiscate bonds to reimburse cleanup costs, something oil companies expressed concern about at the hearing. A bond is a form of financial assurance on a well, and it’s required in case a company shirks its responsibility to plug and clean up the well when the site is no longer in use.
The state is leaving open the option to confiscate bonds, however, once CARES Act money runs out, Helms said.
Flaring target
For the first time in more than two years, flaring across the oil fields is within the state's goal.
The percentage of natural gas captured in the oil patch surpassed the 88% target in April. The oil and gas industry last met the state's goal in March 2018.
The industry has crept closer toward the state's target since flaring peaked last summer, as more pipelines and processing plants started operating.
“As production gets shut in, that’s freeing up space on the processing plants and through the compressor stations,” Kringstad said. “This is one of the silver linings that we were expecting.”
He said processing plants are running at about 65% capacity, given the downturn in the oil patch.
North Dakota produced 2.71 billion cubic feet per day of gas in April. The gas capture target is poised to increase to 91% in November.
