North Dakota reports record drop in oil production

Helms said some of the thousands of idled wells are actually still running, but just barely.

“Oil and gas engineers took a look at shutting in all these wells and figured out that in the Bakken formation, if you shut it down and leave it down for months, it’s going to be very, very expensive to return it to production,” he said. “So in many cases they’re just pumping these wells an hour or two a day, maybe every other day.”

Minimally running a well allows its mechanical system to stay in working condition, but it produces little to no oil.

Wells that have experienced a major drop in production are spread out across the oil play, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

“It’s pretty universal,” he said. “We’re not seeing it concentrated, say, in the northern part of the field or the southern.”

Abandoned wells

Regulators are requesting to put another $33 million in federal coronavirus stimulus money toward their abandoned well cleanup effort.