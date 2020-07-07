North Dakota regulators say no to imposing oil production cuts

OPEC, for example, regularly imposes production cuts for member countries as a way to prop up oil prices when they fall.

Many Bakken producers, as well as the North Dakota Petroleum Council, asked the state to let the market determine oil’s fate. The demand for oil dropped with the pandemic as people halted travel, causing oil prices to crash. Prices have increased slightly over the past few months to around $40 per barrel Tuesday, but that amount is still too low to prompt the restart of many idled oil wells and new drilling.

Helms noted that even when the price of oil turned negative in futures markets one day in April, North Dakota did not receive any bills for oil produced from state-owned minerals, nor did the tax commissioner receive any filings related to the volatility, he said.

“That’s important information to realize, that even when prices … reached their low point, North Dakota oil that belongs to the citizens was always positive,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to make a case that waste was occurring in that environment.”