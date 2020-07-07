North Dakota regulators say no to imposing oil production cuts

North Dakota regulators on Tuesday decided not to impose any mandatory production cuts on the oil industry, following the lead of Texas and Oklahoma, which both nixed similar proposals this year as oil prices plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The unanimous decision by the North Dakota Industrial Commission to dismiss the matter comes after a lengthy hearing in May and extensive written comments, in which numerous oil producers and tribal mineral owners from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation opposed the idea.
“Let’s let the private sector hammer out some of these things and where government can assist and intervene we’ll do so, but it’s probably best if we don’t go down this road,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, who sits on the commission along with Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
State regulators have instituted production cuts before, in the 1950s and 1960s during the early days of North Dakota’s oil industry. But the industry has grown much more complex since those days, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. Nevertheless, regulators still have the authority to declare oil as a “waste” if prices get low, and in effect require that oil producers curtail their output.
OPEC, for example, regularly imposes production cuts for member countries as a way to prop up oil prices when they fall.
Many Bakken producers, as well as the North Dakota Petroleum Council, asked the state to let the market determine oil’s fate. The demand for oil dropped with the pandemic as people halted travel, causing oil prices to crash. Prices have increased slightly over the past few months to around $40 per barrel Tuesday, but that amount is still too low to prompt the restart of many idled oil wells and new drilling.
Helms noted that even when the price of oil turned negative in futures markets one day in April, North Dakota did not receive any bills for oil produced from state-owned minerals, nor did the tax commissioner receive any filings related to the volatility, he said.
“That’s important information to realize, that even when prices … reached their low point, North Dakota oil that belongs to the citizens was always positive,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to make a case that waste was occurring in that environment.”
Mineral owners from the Three Affiliated Tribes told the state in May that a move to impose production cuts could have consequences for leases and lead to jurisdictional issues pertaining to wells on the Fort Berthold Reservation.
Although the prospect of production cuts received much opposition, a few oil producers were in favor.
Continental Resources, for one, asked the state to get involved to provide coordination across the Bakken, as each producer was reacting differently to low oil prices. Another producer, Slawson Exploration, sought state intervention to ensure that companies did not rush to boost production as prices gradually rose, flooding the market and extending the oil industry’s recovery from the price collapse.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
