North Dakota regulators OK expansion of Dakota Access Pipeline

North Dakota regulators on Wednesday green-lighted the proposed expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which involves building a pump station in Emmons County to help push up to twice as much oil through the line every day.
With the Public Service Commission’s vote of 3-0, Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer is one step closer to increasing the line’s existing capacity of 570,000 barrels per day.
The company seeks approvals from two other states for its expansion plan, which includes putting in a total of three pump stations along the 1,200-mile line and making upgrades to boost the horsepower of other pumping facilities. The enhancements would allow the pipeline to transport as much as 1.1 million barrels of oil each day from North Dakota to Illinois. A pipeline of that capacity could take three-quarters of all oil produced in North Dakota to market, transporting it closer to refineries in other states or toward ships that would carry it overseas.
The PSC’s approval comes over the objections of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The tribe still seeks to shut the pipeline down through a federal lawsuit it filed over the project when it was under construction in 2016, and it intervened in the expansion case before the PSC.
Last November, Standing Rock brought pipeline safety experts to a PSC hearing in Linton, where they raised concerns that pumping more oil through the pipeline would increase the likelihood and severity of a spill. The tribe pushed for the PSC to require Energy Transfer to turn over a number of documents related to spill risk, but at a meeting last month commissioners were hesitant to grant that request, not wanting to overstep on safety matters they say fall to federal regulators.
Standing Rock then sought to subpoena those documents, which include information on worst-case spill scenarios and detailed pipeline pressure data. The tribe argued that the information “is squarely relevant” to the PSC’s permitting decision. The agency is tasked with determining whether a project will produce “minimal adverse effects” to the environment and residents. But the PSC on Wednesday opted not to move forward with the subpoenas.
Energy Transfer maintains that the pipeline expansion would be safe and would not increase the risk of a spill. Rising oil production in the Bakken and increased demand for transportation prompted the company to propose boosting the line’s capacity.
The pump station is slated to be built on 21 acres west of Linton, and it would extend outside the pipeline’s existing corridor, triggering the need for an amended permit from the PSC. Construction of the $40 million facility is expected to take up to 10 months.
Energy Transfer also seeks approvals from regulators in Iowa and Illinois for the pipeline expansion. The Illinois Commerce Commission has scheduled a hearing for early March.
