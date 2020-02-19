North Dakota regulators OK expansion of Dakota Access Pipeline

North Dakota regulators on Wednesday green-lighted the proposed expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which involves building a pump station in Emmons County to help push up to twice as much oil through the line every day.

With the Public Service Commission’s vote of 3-0, Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer is one step closer to increasing the line’s existing capacity of 570,000 barrels per day.

The company seeks approvals from two other states for its expansion plan, which includes putting in a total of three pump stations along the 1,200-mile line and making upgrades to boost the horsepower of other pumping facilities. The enhancements would allow the pipeline to transport as much as 1.1 million barrels of oil each day from North Dakota to Illinois. A pipeline of that capacity could take three-quarters of all oil produced in North Dakota to market, transporting it closer to refineries in other states or toward ships that would carry it overseas.

The PSC’s approval comes over the objections of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The tribe still seeks to shut the pipeline down through a federal lawsuit it filed over the project when it was under construction in 2016, and it intervened in the expansion case before the PSC.