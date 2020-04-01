North Dakota regulators OK carbon dioxide, natural gas liquids pipelines

Members of the PSC said the enhanced oil recovery project will be good for local communities and counties. Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said it would help increase their property tax base.

Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus added that towns such as Bowman are “heavily reliant on agriculture, and we know that agriculture is facing an uphill battle now from the pricing side.” He said the Denbury project “has the potential to give a community like that and surrounding communities a real shot in the arm.”

The pipeline will be the second carbon dioxide line in North Dakota, following another authorized by the PSC in 1998 that carries gas from Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah to oil fields in Saskatchewan.

The carbon dioxide pumped through the Denbury line will come from ExxonMobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant and Conoco Phillips’ Lost Cabin Gas Plant in Wyoming. It will travel via several pipelines to Fallon County in southeastern Montana. From there, some of the gas would cross into North Dakota via the segment of line that the PSC permitted on Wednesday.

The North Dakota portion of the line is slated to cost $9.2 million.