North Dakota Reclamation Conference set in Dickinson

The eighth annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference is scheduled Feb. 25-26 at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel in Dickinson.

This year's theme is “Moving Reclamation Forward.” The conference will focus on reclamation practices, technology and monitoring that can be used to improve reclamation success.

“When we talk about reclamation, we often focus on the immediate response and tools needed to achieve successful remediation but often neglect to define what is successful reclamation and how is it measured,” said Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

The event is being hosted by NDSU Extension, Dickinson State University, the Society for Range Management, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and the North Dakota Department of Health.

Thomas DeSutter, an environmental soil scientist in NDSU’s Department of Soil Science, is the keynote speaker. He'll talk about “Current and Potential Remediation Strategies for Brine Spills.”

“The advancement of methods and strategies for cleaning up brine must continue for the sake of landowners, oil and gas industries, and the state,” he said.