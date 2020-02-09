North Dakota Reclamation Conference set in Dickinson

The eighth annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference is scheduled Feb. 25-26 at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel in Dickinson.
This year's theme is “Moving Reclamation Forward.” The conference will focus on reclamation practices, technology and monitoring that can be used to improve reclamation success.
“When we talk about reclamation, we often focus on the immediate response and tools needed to achieve successful remediation but often neglect to define what is successful reclamation and how is it measured,” said Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.
The event is being hosted by NDSU Extension, Dickinson State University, the Society for Range Management, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and the North Dakota Department of Health.
Thomas DeSutter, an environmental soil scientist in NDSU’s Department of Soil Science, is the keynote speaker. He'll talk about “Current and Potential Remediation Strategies for Brine Spills.”
“The advancement of methods and strategies for cleaning up brine must continue for the sake of landowners, oil and gas industries, and the state,” he said.
Other conference presenters include representatives from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, North Dakota Public Service Commission, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, NDSU and private industry.
The registration fee for the conference is $90 if paid by Friday and $110 after.
To register or get more information, go to https://www.ndreclamation.com or contact Meehan at 701-231-7683 or miranda.meehan@ndsu.edu; or Toby Stroh, assistant professor of agriculture at Dickinson State, at 701-483-2185 or toby.stroh@dickinsonstate.edu.