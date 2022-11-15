North Dakota oil and natural gas production rises in September

North Dakota oil production in September was up 4.1% from the previous month, while natural gas production increased by 2.5%, the state Department of Mineral Resources reported Tuesday.

September oil production was 1.119 million barrels per day. That was up just over 44,000 barrels daily from August, according to state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms. The state's oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

September's average oil price for North Dakota crude was $81.24 per barrel, compared with $90.34 in August.

"Russia sanctions have created significant price volatility in an already tight market," the report said. "Lower transportation fuels and crude oil demand are resulting in a U.S. crude oil stock build."

North Dakota's drilling rig count has stalled in the low to mid-forties with a gradual increase expected over the next two years.

September natural gas production in North Dakota totaled 3.18 billion cubic feet per day, up from 3.09 billion cubic feet per day the previous month.

Producers increased gas capture in September to 95%, up from August's 94%, and exceeded the state's 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants.