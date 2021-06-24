North Dakota land commissioner appointed to second term; media concerns linger

North Dakota Land Commissioner Jodi Smith was appointed to another term Thursday amid praise from members of the state Board of University and School Lands, though they indicated she should change how she interacts with the media following news coverage of a dispute involving oil and gas royalties.
She is crafting a "media policy" at the direction of board members, who last month expressed some frustration with the way reporters have described the state's effort to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid royalties from oil and gas companies. The money will primarily benefit educational institutions in North Dakota.
Smith was appointed to the post overseeing the Department of Trust Lands in 2017, and her term was set to expire at the end of June. The five-member Land Board chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum unanimously approved her for another four years. The board also raised her $135,000 annual salary by 1.5%.
The discussion around her reappointment showed some of the fallout from the Land Board's effort to collect unpaid royalties from several dozen oil and gas companies following a 2019 North Dakota Supreme Court ruling that favored the state in a lawsuit brought by an oil and gas producer. The unpaid royalties stem from deductions taken to cover expenses for transporting and processing oil and gas from state-owned minerals, and Smith has estimated the state is owed hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Land Board's early efforts to collect the money prompted an outcry from the oil and gas industry, which characterized the state's approach as punitive.
The dispute led to a law passed earlier this year that was backed by the industry and lowers the cap on the amount of interest and penalties the state can collect on unpaid royalties. It also prevents the state from seeking money owed for oil and gas production prior to 2013, meaning the state will forgo nearly $70 million, according to an estimate from the Department of Trust Lands.
Reporters have frequently interviewed Smith about the matter, and Burgum at a Land Board meeting in May took issue with some of the coverage. He acknowledged Smith was in a difficult position trying to portray the views of all five members of the board, in part because they do not always agree.
The topic came up again at Thursday's Land Board meeting when members discussed her reappointment.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger said he feels the board has not always provided adequate direction to Smith.
"I think we place our commissioner between a rock and a hard place sometimes when we have discussions and we all leave the room and she's left to answer questions," he said. "That can be, I think, very challenging."
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem responded, saying, "Sometimes the answer to that question is 'I don't know. The board has not spoken.' I think that is perhaps one of the major issues here."
The Land Board next meets July 29 and is expected to consider the proposed media policy spelling out guidelines for Smith in interacting with the press. The board at its last meeting directed her to draft the policy, which she's done and sent to Stenehjem for his input.
The royalty dispute came up again at Thursday's meeting when the board met for about an hour in a session closed to the public to discuss recent payment offers from oil and gas companies. Some of the board's conversations since 2019 about the royalties dispute have taken place behind closed doors, as is allowed by state law for matters involving litigation.
The board reconvened later Thursday in an open session but adjourned without any further discussion or votes on the subject. Burgum referred reporters who sought to ask him about the royalties to a written statement Smith was to release later in the day.
The statement read, "The Land Board continues to analyze offers as they come in and the Land Board is willing to consider all reasonable offers."
Smith added that the board has received 19 offers and has so far accepted three of them totaling $180,000 from True Oil, Prima Exploration and Liberty Resources. Nearly 30 companies still owe royalties to the state, she said.
Board members also praised Smith for her work leading the department.
"I think Jodi has done a very good job," Jaeger said. "It's a very complicated office she's tackled."
Smith told the Tribune she is glad to be able to provide continuity in leadership to her department.
She said she looks forward to implementing new technology this summer that will lead to efficiencies for her staff and make it easier for members of the public to interact with the agency online. She said she would also like to reach a resolution in the ongoing royalty dispute and finish work on an acreage adjustment project concerning minerals below the historic Missouri River channel under Lake Sakakawea, among other priorities over the next four years.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.