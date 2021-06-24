North Dakota land commissioner appointed to second term; media concerns linger

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem responded, saying, "Sometimes the answer to that question is 'I don't know. The board has not spoken.' I think that is perhaps one of the major issues here."

The Land Board next meets July 29 and is expected to consider the proposed media policy spelling out guidelines for Smith in interacting with the press. The board at its last meeting directed her to draft the policy, which she's done and sent to Stenehjem for his input.

The royalty dispute came up again at Thursday's meeting when the board met for about an hour in a session closed to the public to discuss recent payment offers from oil and gas companies. Some of the board's conversations since 2019 about the royalties dispute have taken place behind closed doors, as is allowed by state law for matters involving litigation.

The board reconvened later Thursday in an open session but adjourned without any further discussion or votes on the subject. Burgum referred reporters who sought to ask him about the royalties to a written statement Smith was to release later in the day.

The statement read, "The Land Board continues to analyze offers as they come in and the Land Board is willing to consider all reasonable offers."