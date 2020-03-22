North Dakota braces for a bleak oil future: layoffs, idled wells, falling tax revenue

Employment resources available in Bakken

Despite the physical closure of state facilities, Job Service is still providing resources to the public.

Staff with the agency’s Williston office will still pick up when people call the office number, 701-774-7900. Individuals wishing to file unemployment claims can get help by calling the state’s unemployment claim center at 701-328-4995.

Members of the public can file for unemployment benefits and view available jobs online at www.jobsnd.com.