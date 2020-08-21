North Dakota adjusts oil conditioning requirement following federal oil train decision

The agency also said North Dakota's limit could be subject to a similar challenge because it too is a "state-adopted standard." State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said PHMSA indicated in a separate notice that it "will consider any application filed with respect with other nonfederal vapor pressure limits."

"It's pretty clear to me that North Dakota needs to do something," he said.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said changing North Dakota's requirements is a matter of "integrity" after the state asked PHMSA to rule on another state's limit.

"We might be in violation of the same thing," he said.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem expressed doubt about the likelihood of a challenge to North Dakota's vapor pressure rules, given that it hasn't happened in the five years since the requirements took effect.

After hearing several options presented by Helms, he suggested the state raise its vapor pressure limit to match the national standard.

"It just seems to me the simplest thing to do without backing off a whole lot because we want to make sure we're taking care of the pressure issue that exists," he said.