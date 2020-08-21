North Dakota adjusts oil conditioning requirement following federal oil train decision

State regulators changed requirements for oil conditioning on Thursday to address part of a federal agency's decision earlier this year regarding oil trains.
The North Dakota Industrial Commission voted to require that oil's vapor pressure be conditioned to no more than 14.7 pounds per square inch, which is 1 psi above the previous level approved in 2015. The new level aligns with a national standard set by the American Petroleum Institute for oil conditioning, which is the process of treating crude at the well site to ensure its stability before it's shipped via pipeline or rail.
The change comes after the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration sided with North Dakota and Montana in their attempt to strike down a Washington state law that required vapor pressure below 9 psi for crude unloaded from trains. Washington lawmakers enacted the requirement amid safety concerns about oil trains moving through communities from the Bakken to terminals in the Pacific Northwest. Fiery explosions sometimes occur when an oil train crashes.
PHMSA overruled the Washington law in May, saying it would set "an alarming precedent" if it were to stand and could lead to other states imposing a patchwork of vapor pressure rules.
The agency also said North Dakota's limit could be subject to a similar challenge because it too is a "state-adopted standard." State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said PHMSA indicated in a separate notice that it "will consider any application filed with respect with other nonfederal vapor pressure limits."
"It's pretty clear to me that North Dakota needs to do something," he said.
Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said changing North Dakota's requirements is a matter of "integrity" after the state asked PHMSA to rule on another state's limit.
"We might be in violation of the same thing," he said.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem expressed doubt about the likelihood of a challenge to North Dakota's vapor pressure rules, given that it hasn't happened in the five years since the requirements took effect.
After hearing several options presented by Helms, he suggested the state raise its vapor pressure limit to match the national standard.
"It just seems to me the simplest thing to do without backing off a whole lot because we want to make sure we're taking care of the pressure issue that exists," he said.
North Dakota's old 13.7 psi limit was based on the national standard as well, but allowed for a 1 psi margin of error. Pipeline and rail companies also enact vapor pressure requirements on the oil they transport.
Oil is typically conditioned at well sites by going through a heater treater, which heats the oil to a certain level at a specific pressure.
Thursday's decision is not the last time the issue is expected to come before the Industrial Commission. The three-member panel chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum directed Helms to come back at a future meeting with more information on costs the oil industry could face from various conditioning requirements.
Project Tundra
The Industrial Commission on Thursday also approved a $5 million grant for Project Tundra, the effort to build a system to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions from Minnkota Power Cooperative's Milton R. Young Station in Center in Oliver County. The grant money stems from coal and oil taxes.
The money will go toward an extensive study of the project’s design and cost. The state has now committed $20 million to research for the system.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
