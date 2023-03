No injuries were reported in a fire at an oil well pad in Mountrail County.

The blaze happened Friday afternoon at a well pad operated by Hess Corp. between New Town and Ross. Eight storage tanks burned, according to the Williston Fire Department.

Air quality was monitored through the night. The fire was fully extinguished around 4 a.m. Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Hess will conduct further mitigation and cleanup, the fire department said.