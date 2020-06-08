Montana, North Dakota lawmakers to collaborate on radioactive oilfield waste problem

Montana has guidelines in place limiting the level of radiation to 50 picocuries per gram for waste at the facilities, and it’s in the process of adopting that limit into a formal rule likely to take effect in July, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Moira Davin.

Several people involved in the oil industry and environmental regulation in North Dakota say that the bulk of the state's radioactive waste falls below that limit and would not be rejected under Montana’s proposed regulations. Montana’s 50-picocurie cap matches a limit set by North Dakota regulators several years ago.

A panel of Montana lawmakers, including Gunderson, pushed to allow individual loads of waste with a radiation level up to 200 picocuries per gram so long as the rolling average at landfills stayed below 50 picocuries per gram.

Gunderson said he’s concerned that if Montana enacts too tough a limit, disposing of radioactive oilfield waste could become even more expensive as the material would have to be trucked to disposal sites in states farther away, and that could lead to illegal dumping.