Mineral owners, state brace for idled oil wells

North Dakota officials are bracing for an onslaught of idled oil wells while crude prices stay low.
Meanwhile, an attorney who represents private mineral owners suggests people with mineral rights keep close tabs on their incoming royalty checks.
“The state is paying attention to it for good reason,” said Joshua Swanson, an attorney with the Vogel Law Firm. “If the state is paying attention to something and raising an issue about it, it’s generally a pretty good red flag to private mineral owners that they should be looking at it, as well.”
The likelihood that companies will idle wells amid the downturn came up at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of University and School Lands, which holds leases for 7,500 active wells.
The state has not yet received any requests to shut in wells, but it has a policy in place that allows for applications to halt production at wells, temporarily, without voiding a lease.
“I would expect with these prices that we would be getting more than a few,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.
The price for West Texas Intermediate oil, the U.S. crude benchmark, has fallen from over $60 per barrel at the start of the year into the $20s in recent weeks. The collapse is twofold: Demand for oil is down because the coronavirus pandemic has halted travel, and an alliance between Russia and Saudia Arabia to curb oil production fell apart, with both countries opting to up their oil outputs and engage in a price war.
When oil prices are low, companies sometimes stop operating older, lower-producing wells because it’s no longer profitable to keep them running.
The land board, which oversees the development of state-owned minerals for the benefit of public schools, universities and other institutions in North Dakota, allows a company to request permission to idle a well without plugging it completely. The idea is that the company will restart the well when the price of oil rises, and at that point will continue paying royalties to the state based on the amount of oil produced.
Companies must submit shut-in requests to the Department of Trust Lands through the agency’s website, stating the reason they want to idle a well and how long they anticipate the well will remain inactive. The state generally approves requests for a one-year time period.
Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said she plans to provide the board with monthly updates on the number of shut-in wells with state leases.
Officials also anticipate requests to extend leases. A company planning a new well can request a maximum of two 180-day extensions from the state if it anticipates it will take longer than expected to start producing oil.
The department has already approved one application. The company planning the well anticipates it will need to bring in an out-of-state crew from a coronavirus “hot zone” for the project, Smith said.
“That’s not something we want to encourage,” she said in an interview.
By allowing more time, she hopes that either the company can find in-state workers for the job or there will be less risk of the virus spreading at a later date.
Two oil-producing counties, Mountrail and Stark, have the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in North Dakota, Burgum said.
Private mineral owners
Swanson, in an interview, said he’s heard from mineral owners with concerns about royalties while oil prices are low. Companies tend not to notify them when shutting in a well, though producers do have to comply with state requirements aimed at preventing abandoned wells.
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division recently opted to revive a policy allowing companies to seek waivers so that wells can stay inactive for more than a year before they need to be plugged.
In general, a well must keep producing oil so that its lease stays active, Swanson said. The specific terms of the lease will dictate how a company is supposed to handle a well if it decides to temporarily stop operating it, he said.
A lease might spell out the length of time a well can go without producing oil, and it could require that a company make a small annual payment to a mineral owner to keep the lease active while a well is idled, he said.
It will fall to mineral owners "to protect their rights and enforce those rights" while prices are low, and they shouldn't expect oil companies to take the initiative when it comes to terminating a lease, he said. He suggests mineral owners be proactive by examining their leases and consulting an attorney if something seems off.
As wells idle and the oil industry faces other financial woes such as bankruptcies, Swanson anticipates some mineral owners could encounter problems like missing monthly royalty checks.
“When they don’t show up, that’s when the phones really start to ring,” he said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
