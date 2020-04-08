Mineral owners, state brace for idled oil wells

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota officials are bracing for an onslaught of idled oil wells while crude prices stay low.

Meanwhile, an attorney who represents private mineral owners suggests people with mineral rights keep close tabs on their incoming royalty checks.

“The state is paying attention to it for good reason,” said Joshua Swanson, an attorney with the Vogel Law Firm. “If the state is paying attention to something and raising an issue about it, it’s generally a pretty good red flag to private mineral owners that they should be looking at it, as well.”

The likelihood that companies will idle wells amid the downturn came up at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of University and School Lands, which holds leases for 7,500 active wells.

The state has not yet received any requests to shut in wells, but it has a policy in place that allows for applications to halt production at wells, temporarily, without voiding a lease.

“I would expect with these prices that we would be getting more than a few,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.