Killdeer man faces felonies for alleged theft from oilfield business

In November 2017, Bennett reported to Killdeer police that mail and checks had been stolen from a post office box in Killdeer, according to the affidavit. Kluver was identified as a suspect. At that point, he no longer worked for the company.

The case went dormant for nearly two years, as “information and documentation in the case was not immediately available and more information was needed,” the affidavit says.

By October 2019, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation had revived the investigation.

In the meantime, Kluver, Environmental Driven Solutions, and other connected parties became involved in civil litigation.

Several cases are still active, including a suit Kluver filed against Environmental Driven Solutions and others in January 2018. The company filed a separate lawsuit against Kluver later that same month.

Kluver’s lawsuit “seeks to recover money that was taken from Mr. Kluver, secure title to the land where he lives, and obtain damages for defamation, among other causes of action,” his attorney, Ariston Johnson, wrote in an email. Johnson represents him in the litigation.