16K participate in new oil safety training; advocates push for greater contractor voice

One Basin-One Way is paid for by fees from participants, and the training is offered in Williston, Watford City, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck and Fargo, as well as through private classes administered on-site.

“We wanted to make sure that our contractors had an easy way to get to it, that they didn’t have to travel from Dickinson to Watford City,” Braden said.

Twice since the training began in June 2019, contractors have been kicked off a work site because they had not gone through the class, said Kenley Nebeker, director for technical programs with TrainND Northwest. That happened recently to a company based in Sidney, Mont.

“We were able to put that together in a 45-minute turnaround and get our trainer over there,” Nebeker said.

Alma Cook, owner of Williston-based Cook Compliance Solutions, said in an interview that a situation like that tends to be the result of a lack of communication between a contractor and producer.

“You have a whole crew of people that can’t work that day,” she said. “You can’t generate revenue for your company. It’s a problem for everybody, including the producer.”