Judge OKs $20 million civil settlement for record oil field spill near Williston

A federal judge has signed off on a $20 million civil settlement over the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history.
The settlement directs $10 million to be split among several state agencies, which plan to spend it on environmental projects. The federal government will collect the other $10 million.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor approved the agreement last week. The operator of the pipeline responsible for the spill, Summit Midstream Partners, pleaded guilty earlier in September to spill-related criminal charges for which it's agreed to pay another $15 million.
The settlements stem from a pipeline spill that occurred north of Williston over the course of five months in 2014-15. The small gathering line leaked 700,000 barrels or 29 million gallons of produced water, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes up in wells along with oil and gas. Some of the wastewater reached Blacktail Creek, which eventually flows into the Missouri River.
Federal prosecutors charged Summit for negligently discharging oil and for failing to immediately report the spill. The company's initial report to the state was 10 times smaller than the actual volume, and court documents suggest the company already knew the true volume at the time it informed the state of the spill.
The civil settlement was subject to a 30-day public comment period, but no comments were received. Traynor in his order approving the agreement called it "fair, adequate, reasonable, and consistent with the law and the public interest."
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality will receive the bulk of the state's share of the settlement, with the money going toward environmental cleanup efforts and other projects. The North Dakota Industrial Commission and the Game and Fish Department also will receive some of the money.
Summit says it has spent $75 million on spill cleanup and improvements to its operations. The company has agreed to take steps to prevent future spills such as implementing better training, installation, operating and testing requirements.
The spill was not only the largest in North Dakota history but the biggest spill ever to occur on land in the United States.
