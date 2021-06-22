Judge closes out Dakota Access lawsuit; future legal challenges still possible

The judge who for five years has presided over the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline dismissed the case Tuesday but outlined a path for a future legal challenge to an ongoing environmental review, should the tribe seek to make one.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued a brief order indicating that if the tribe plans to challenge the outcome of the study, expected to conclude in March 2022, it must do so in the form of a new lawsuit that would be assigned to his court. He left open the possibility of reopening the case should any previous orders he made concerning the pipeline be violated.

Boasberg answered the major lingering issues in the litigation in May when he ruled that the pipeline could keep operating. Standing Rock had asked him to issue an injunction forcing the line to stop pumping oil, but he concluded the tribe had failed to demonstrate a “likelihood of irreparable injury” from the line’s continued operation.