Hearings planned for western North Dakota gas pipeline, wind farm projects

The Public Service Commission is holding two hearings on proposed projects this week, one Tuesday for a natural gas pipeline in Mountrail and Williams counties and another Friday for a wind farm in Burke County.

Liberty Midstream Solutions is proposing a 4.7-mile steel transport to carry 80 million cubic feet per day of residue gas, meaning processed gas that's used in home heating or electricity generation.

The line would carry gas from Liberty's County Line gas plant to Alliance Pipeline’s Tioga Lateral pipeline, and ultimately to consumers in the Chicago area, according to an application the company filed with the PSC. The pipe would span 8 inches in diameter. The project, known as the Alliance Sales Line, is projected to cost $4.6 million and cross entirely private land.

The hearing is slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Neset Consulting Service, 6844 State Highway 40, in Tioga.

The PSC encourages members of the public to provide any comments in writing or by phone, in light of public health recommendations to minimize public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.