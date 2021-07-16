GNDC names topics, panelists for 10th Annual Policy Summit

The Greater North Dakota Chamber has named panelists and topics for its 10th Annual Policy Summit.

The nonpartisan event is Aug. 12 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck. People also can attend virtually.

“This is the premier public policy event of the year," Chamber CEO Arik Spencer said, adding that the summit aims to "spotlight issues that are crucial to our state’s success."

Topics include constitutional measure reform, North Dakota's record budget, the state's changing political dynamics, and the influence of the environmental, social and corporate governance movement.

Panelists will include state lawmakers, energy company officials, political experts and others.

Admission fees vary depending on whether someone is a chamber member and whether they are attending in-person. For more information or to register, go to ndchamber.com.

