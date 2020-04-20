Friday gas plant hearing to be conducted remotely

A public hearing on a proposed natural gas processing plant in Williams County will be conducted remotely rather than in Williston.
The 9 a.m. Friday hearing is on an application by OE2 North LLC to build a plant to process up to 250 million cubic feet of gas per day. The $150 million facility would be about 15 miles west of Williston, on 39 acres of a 143-acre parcel. Processed gas and natural gas liquids would be sold to nearby transmission pipelines.
North Dakota's Public Service Commission had planned to hold a hearing in Williston. The hearing now will be conducted remotely to conform with state and federal guidance urging limited public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To view the hearing online, go to: https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php. To listen via telephone, dial 888-585-9008, Room Code 259-316-322.
Written testimony may be submitted from Friday through May 1 by e-mail to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, N.D. 58505.
People who want to testify over the phone can call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. Following testimony by the company on Friday, the commission will call people back to receive testimony in an order determined by an administrative law judge. People who want to provide documents or photographs for reference during their testimony can send them to the email address, with a note expressing the intended use.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!