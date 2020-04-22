Fire causes brine spill at McKenzie County well site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATFORD CITY -- A fire at a saltwater disposal well 4 miles northwest of Watford City caused about 550 barrels of brine to spill Wednesday, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said.

BNN North Dakota reported the equivalent of 23,100 gallons of brine, a waste product of oil and gas production, was contained to the well site. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

One worker at the site suffered a minor burn on his hand, said Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County emergency manager.

The fire quickly burned 10 acres surrounding the well site due to high winds and dry conditions in the area, according to Jappe.

"It was quite a lot of smoke," she said.

A state oil and gas inspector has been to the site and will monitor cleanup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0