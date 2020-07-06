Federal judge orders Dakota Access Pipeline shut down

“Today’s order to shut down Dakota Access jeopardizes our national and energy security and raises significant concerns for the future of American energy infrastructure investment," spokesman Craig Stevens said.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said "this terrible ruling should be promptly appealed." Cramer is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who just days after taking office in January 2017 green-lighted construction of the pipeline that had become stalled toward the end of the Obama administration.

The $3.8 billion pipeline has been moving Bakken oil to a shipping point in Illinois for three years. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who is overseeing the lawsuit, in March ordered the Corps to complete a full Environmental Impact Statement. The question of whether the pipeline would be shut down in the meantime had lingered since.

An EIS is a much more stringent review than the Environmental Assessment the Corps completed earlier. Such a study is expected to take 13 months, Boasberg wrote in the ruling he issued Monday.

After arguments by both sides and other interested parties, Boasberg revoked a key Corps permit for the pipeline and ordered that "Dakota Access shall shut down the pipeline and empty it of oil by August 5, 2020."