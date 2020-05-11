Federal agency sides with North Dakota in oil-by-rail dispute with Washington state

Supporters of Washington’s law argued that it would help reduce the risk posed by the volatility of Bakken oil as trains criss-cross the continent carrying it from North Dakota to refineries. Oil trains have come under scrutiny in recent years following derailments, including a crash in 2013 that resulted in an explosion and killed 47 people in Quebec.

A spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told The Associated Press state officials were disappointed with the decision.

“Washington’s law helps protect the public from the inherent risks of transporting oil by rail by decreasing explosion risk in the event of an oil train derailment," Tara Lee said. “Public health remains our top priority and we are considering our options."

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., issued a joint statement thanking the Trump administration “for doing the right thing by putting sound, scientific evidence above partisan politics.”

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement thanked PHMSA for "basing this decision on sound science and preserving our state’s constitutionally protected right to interstate commerce.”