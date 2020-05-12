Estimated size of saltwater spill increased

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New information shows that a saltwater spill at an oil well in McKenzie County earlier this month was larger than originally thought, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported Tuesday.

The spill, whose updated volume is estimated to be 850 barrels or 35,700 gallons, occurred May 2 at a site operated by Newfield Production Co. Newfield originally reported the incident as 30 barrels or 1,260 gallons, but "subsequent investigation and production trend analysis" resulted in a higher estimate, the department said in a statement.

The spill happened 10 miles northwest of Keene when a leak occurred in a 2-inch polyethylene pipeline running between a storage tank and a treater, which separates oil, gas and saltwater. Some of the saltwater migrated from the well site into rangeland, according to the department. The fluid, also known as brine or produced water, is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. It can render land infertile when it spills.

The department said its staff members have inspected the site and will continue to monitor cleanup.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

