EPA issues fine for oil patch tank battery problems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined the operator of tank batteries in Divide and Burke counties $50,000 for inadequate spill prevention and control measures at the oil patch facilities.

The penalty comes after the EPA inspected the sites operated by Phoenix Petroleum in 2015 and found them to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act, the agency said.

The EPA found that spill plans for the sites were insufficient, and inspectors identified technical deficiencies such as inadequate secondary containment measures for storage tanks.

Potential spills at the facilities could impact White Earth Creek, which is a tributary of the White Earth River, the EPA said.

Phoenix submitted a new spill plan in January along with photos showing that it had fixed the problems the EPA identified, the agency said.

Phoenix has agreed to pay the penalty, which will be deposited into a trust fund used by federal agencies to respond to hazardous materials spills.

The settlement is undergoing a public comment period that ends June 26 and must receive final approval by the EPA's regional judicial officer.

