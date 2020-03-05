Energy secretary to include oil conference, Coal Country in visit to North Dakota

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will visit North Dakota in May for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference and plans to include Coal Country as part of his trip, North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer announced this week.

The conference is held every year, alternating between sites in Bismarck and Regina, Saskatchewan. This year's conference is May 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center.

The details of Brouillette's focus on Coal Country during his trip are still being worked out.

"We appreciate Secretary Brouillette's commitment to come to North Dakota's coal country and to work with us to ensure that coal is fairly valued as a reliable source of baseload power," Hoeven said in a statement.

"Baseload power" is a term often used in conjunction with coal-fired power plants because the facilities run most efficiently when they are operating near their maximum capacity the majority of the time, providing a constant output of power. That stands in contrast to wind farms, which generate electricity only when the wind blows.

Hoeven's office said the senator has been pressing federal regulators on the baseload issue, seeking a better way for it to be valued in power markets.