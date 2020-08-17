Draft decision released for Little Missouri National Grassland oil and gas leasing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Forest Service has released a draft decision regarding updates to oil and gas leasing for the Little Missouri National Grassland and is accepting any public objections for 45 days.

The agency has been working to update its oil and gas leasing direction for the western North Dakota grassland, a document that hasn’t been updated since the Bakken oil boom was in its infancy.

About 893,000 acres of the grassland are available for oil and gas leasing. The recommended changes would provide access to an additional 216,000 acres, while providing protections for sage grouse, rare plants and fossils, according to the Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands office.

"Our analysis demonstrates that energy development can be compatible with our grasslands restoration work, grazing activities, and the myriad recreation opportunities the grasslands have to offer," Acting Grasslands Supervisor Jeff Tomac said in a statement. "The changes to leasing requirements we are considering will enable us to keep up with advancing technologies and trends in energy development in a way that sustains the health of the grasslands for generations to come."