Damaged gasket leads to 'source water' spill in Bowman County

An equipment failure led to a spill of "source water" from a pipeline in Bowman County on Saturday, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality reported Tuesday.

Source water refers to fluid that is saltier than fresh water but less salty than "produced water," which is an oil industry term used to describe brine or saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. Source water is used for enhanced oil recovery, which involves injecting a substance such as carbon dioxide underground to try to boost oil production from old wells.

Denbury Onshore reports that 250 barrels or 10,500 gallons of the fluid spilled from the pipeline 9 miles southeast of Marmarth. About 40 barrels or 1,680 gallons escaped the well pad and leaked into rangeland. A damaged gasket caused the spill, the company reported.

State environmental officials are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor cleanup, according to Environmental Quality.

