Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating but legal battle continues

The Dakota Access Pipeline can keep transporting oil for now, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will need to decide whether it can continue operating without a key permit, following a federal appeals court ruling Wednesday.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw out the shutdown order issued last month by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, saying that he “did not make the findings necessary" to justify his ruling. But the appeals judges kept in place Boasberg’s decision revoking a permit issued by the Corps for the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing in North Dakota just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
The Corps and pipeline developer Energy Transfer sought to put the decision to revoke the permit on hold. The judges ruled that, at this point, the agency and the company “have failed to make a strong showing of likely success on their claims that the district court erred in directing the Corps to prepare an environmental impact statement.”
Boasberg, in March, required that the Corps complete a lengthy study of the pipeline after concluding that the agency did not adequately complete a previous environmental review that he had ordered. The more thorough study, known as an Environmental Impact Statement, is expected to take at least 13 months. Boasberg on July 6 revoked the pipeline easement and ordered that it be emptied of oil within 30 days in part to ensure that federal regulators didn’t drag their heels on the study. The 30-day time frame ended on Wednesday.
The shutdown order was a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribes involved in the lawsuit that has worked its way through the court system for more than four years. But it was far from the end of the legal battle over the pipeline, which has seen numerous orders and appeals -- some in favor of the tribes and others in favor of the Corps and Energy Transfer.
The appeals judges on Wednesday said that they anticipate the Corps and pipeline company will provide further information to Boasberg as to whether the agency ought to allow the pipeline to keep operating while the permit remains invalid.
The Corps, in court filings, has said that without an active easement, the pipeline constitutes an “encroachment” on federal property. The agency says it has discretion in how to respond.
“That administrative process provides for a range of outcomes, from requiring the removal of the pipeline to consenting to its encroachment,” the agency wrote in a brief filed last month with the appeals court.
Dakota Access has operated for three years, pumping oil from North Dakota to Illinois. It has a capacity to carry 570,000 barrels per day of oil. That amount is equal to more than half the state’s current estimated daily oil output, and about 40% of the state’s oil production before the coronavirus pandemic hit and caused a downturn in the petroleum industry.
Energy Transfer maintains a shutdown would cost the company millions of dollars daily. The state of North Dakota contends a shutdown would devastate the oil industry and cost the state billions of dollars in tax revenue, impacting programs and affecting residents.
Energy Transfer maintains the pipeline is safe. The tribe fears a spill into the Missouri River would contaminate water that tribal members rely on for drinking, fishing and religious practices. Thousands of pipeline opponents from around the world who took up the cause flocked to southern North Dakota in 2016 and 2017 to protest the project. Some clashed with police, resulting in more than 760 arrests.
