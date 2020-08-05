Dakota Access Pipeline can keep operating but legal battle continues

The shutdown order was a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribes involved in the lawsuit that has worked its way through the court system for more than four years. But it was far from the end of the legal battle over the pipeline, which has seen numerous orders and appeals -- some in favor of the tribes and others in favor of the Corps and Energy Transfer.

The appeals judges on Wednesday said that they anticipate the Corps and pipeline company will provide further information to Boasberg as to whether the agency ought to allow the pipeline to keep operating while the permit remains invalid.

The Corps, in court filings, has said that without an active easement, the pipeline constitutes an “encroachment” on federal property. The agency says it has discretion in how to respond.

“That administrative process provides for a range of outcomes, from requiring the removal of the pipeline to consenting to its encroachment,” the agency wrote in a brief filed last month with the appeals court.