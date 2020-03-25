Court orders full environmental review of Dakota Access Pipeline

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete an extensive environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline in a ruling issued Wednesday, nearly four years after the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sued the agency over the project.
“Unrebutted expert critiques regarding leak-detection systems, operator safety records, adverse conditions, and worst-case discharge mean that the easement approval remains ‘highly controversial’” under federal environmental law, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg wrote.
The judge based in Washington, D.C., added that “the Court thus cannot find that the Corps has adequately discharged its duties” and that he will require the agency to complete a full Environmental Impact Statement. That is a much more stringent review than the Environmental Assessment the Corps completed earlier. Such a study can take up to two years to complete, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
It’s unknown whether the pipeline will be allowed to continue operating in the meantime. Boasberg plans to order the parties involved in the lawsuit to submit briefs arguing whether the federal pipeline easement should remain active while the agency conducts the environmental review.
Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith called the ruling "a significant legal win."
“It’s humbling to see how actions we took four years ago to defend our ancestral homeland continue to inspire national conversations about how our choices ultimately affect this planet," he said in a statement. "Perhaps in the wake of this court ruling the federal government will begin to catch on, too, starting by actually listening to us when we voice our concerns.”
The ruling comes as pipeline developer Energy Transfer plans an expansion of the pipeline’s existing 570,000-barrel-per-day capacity. The company seeks to nearly double the amount of oil flowing through the pipeline to 1.1 million barrels per day. It secured approval from North Dakota regulators for the expansion in February.
The lawsuit that has come to involve four Sioux tribes in the Dakotas as plaintiffs has lingered since July 2016. The tribes fear a pipeline spill into the Missouri River -- which the pipeline crosses beneath just to the north of the Standing Rock Reservation -- would contaminate water they rely on for drinking water, fishing and religious practices.
Thousands of pipeline opponents from around the world who took up their cause flocked to southern North Dakota in 2016 and 2017 to protest the project. Some clashed with police, resulting in more than 760 arrests.
Energy Transfer maintains the pipeline is safe, a contention backed by the Corps. The pipeline has been operating since June 2017, moving North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois.
Boasberg that same month ruled that the Corps “largely complied” with environmental law when permitting the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline. However, he also ordered more study because he said the agency didn’t adequately consider three areas: whether the impacts on the environment would be “highly controversial”; whether an oil spill under the Missouri River might affect the Standing Rock tribe’s fishing and hunting rights; or whether the project might disproportionately affect the tribal community -- a concept known as environmental justice. It aims to ensure development projects aren’t built in areas where minority populations might not have the resources to defend their rights.
The Corps completed the work in August 2018, leading to more legal wrangling when the tribes maintained the additional study was flawed.
Boasberg in his ruling Wednesday addressed only whether the project’s environmental effects were likely to be “highly controversial.” He concluded that there was enough “unresolved scientific controversy” to warrant broader environmental study. Because of that, he did not address the other two areas.
Effects are considered controversial if "substantial dispute exists as to the size, nature, or effect of the major federal action rather than to the existence of opposition," Boasberg wrote, citing case law. He went on to say that the "significant public protests" surrounding Dakota Access weren't a factor under the legal definition.
A spokesman for the GAIN Coalition, a pro-pipeline group, called Boasberg's ruling "a stunning decision that flies in the face of decades of widely accepted practice."
“The Dakota Access Pipeline is already the most studied, regulated, and litigated pipeline in the history of our country and has been safely operating for nearly three years," spokesman Craig Stevens said. "These companies that invest and support large scale infrastructure projects want certainty from the government; and those who built and now operate the pipeline followed every applicable local, state, and federal rule -- but now a court is putting their work in potential peril."
