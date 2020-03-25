Court orders full environmental review of Dakota Access Pipeline

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith called the ruling "a significant legal win."

“It’s humbling to see how actions we took four years ago to defend our ancestral homeland continue to inspire national conversations about how our choices ultimately affect this planet," he said in a statement. "Perhaps in the wake of this court ruling the federal government will begin to catch on, too, starting by actually listening to us when we voice our concerns.”

The ruling comes as pipeline developer Energy Transfer plans an expansion of the pipeline’s existing 570,000-barrel-per-day capacity. The company seeks to nearly double the amount of oil flowing through the pipeline to 1.1 million barrels per day. It secured approval from North Dakota regulators for the expansion in February.

The lawsuit that has come to involve four Sioux tribes in the Dakotas as plaintiffs has lingered since July 2016. The tribes fear a pipeline spill into the Missouri River -- which the pipeline crosses beneath just to the north of the Standing Rock Reservation -- would contaminate water they rely on for drinking water, fishing and religious practices.

