Company plans oil conditioning facility in Trenton area

WILLISTON -- Equinor is proposing to build a crude oil conditioning facility that could process up to 40,000 barrels of oil per day on a 5 to 20-acre tract 10 miles southwest of Williston near Trenton.
The facility would heat crude oil from the surrounding basin, reducing its vapor pressure so that it meets state rules for transporting crude oil via pipeline or rail cars, according to application documents. It would generally operate six months of the year, during the winter.
While the facility could process up to 40,000 barrels of oil per day, it isn’t anticipated that it would process more than 25,000 barrels per day on average.
Direct comments in writing to the NDDEQ, Division of Air Quailty, 918 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck, N.D. 58501-1947 or email AirOuaiity@nd.gov. Re: Public Comment Permit Number PTC20016.
Requests for a public hearing must be sent in writing to the department before the end of the public comment period. A public hearing will be held if the department determines there is significant degree of public interest.
The Trenton Central RVP station would be in an area already used for industrial facilities, according to application materials submitted to the state by Bison Engineering on behalf of Equinor.
It is not clear if the proposed facility will require permits from Williams County. Development Services Director Kameron Hymer said in most cases it would require a zone change to heavy industrial and a conditional use permit, but without a preapplication meeting he is not certain those items would be required.
The facility, being less than 50,000 barrels per day, does not require Public Service Commission oversight. Commissioner Julie Fedorchak told the Williston Herald there are probably many oil conditioning facilities like this in the state, but it’s not known how many, since most of them fall below the 50,000-barrel-per-day threshold. Whiting has the only proposal for an oil conditioning facility regulated by the PSC.
