Company estimates shutting down Dakota Access Pipeline will take 3 months

The operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline estimates it will take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

The timeline comes as part of the argument Energy Transfer is making to a federal judge in an effort to halt an order to shut down the line by Aug. 5 during a lengthy environmental review.

The company says the line must be filled with an inert gas, such as nitrogen, to keep the pipe from corroding if oil no longer flows through it. Energy Transfer outlined the process in a motion filed Wednesday evening in which it asked the judge to put the order on hold while it appeals the decision to a higher court.

An attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Sioux tribes that have fought the pipeline in court for four years said Thursday that the tribes are not “overly worried” about the duration of the shutdown process.

“If it takes longer than 30 days to drain the pipeline of oil, I don’t think that’s a major issue,” said Jan Hasselman, an attorney with Earthjustice who represents the tribes. “They can shut it down safely before Aug. 5, and that’s the focus of the court’s order.”