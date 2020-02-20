Burgum seeks to reconsider state’s plan to collect on underpaid gas royalties

One of their concerns is the timeline the state set for paying back deductions, which includes increasing interest and penalty rates the longer it takes companies to comply, said Ron Ness, president of the oil and gas industry trade group. Some companies must track down 40-year-old records, given that the payments the state seeks to collect are retroactive to the start of production from a well, and some wells are decades old.

Ness said he would like to see the board revisit the retroactive nature of the payments it seeks.

“I’m glad to hear the Land Board is going to reevaluate this,” he said. “There’s got to be a better way.”

When her department sent out the letters, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said the timeline with increasing penalties was meant to give royalty payers an incentive to comply.

She said Thursday that the governor’s office has not yet discussed Burgum’s request with her, but his office notified her the night before that it wanted to add an item to the agenda.

Twenty-three royalty payers have responded to the letter and are working with the department to come into compliance, she said. One has gone so far as to submit a payment offer for review.