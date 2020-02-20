Burgum seeks to reconsider state’s plan to collect on underpaid gas royalties

Gov. Doug Burgum wants the Board of University and School Lands to reconsider letters sent out earlier this month seeking payments from dozens of companies for deductions they took from natural gas royalties owed to the state.
Under the guidance of the Land Board, the Department of Trust Lands issued the letters after the panel, over the course of five meetings, discussed how to go about collecting the payments. Their conversations took place almost entirely behind closed doors in executive session, and they did not hold a public vote.
“Based on concerns raised about transparency of the process and information received from operators regarding the complexity and limited timeframe for complying with the letter, I have asked that the gas royalty repayment notification be added to the agenda for reconsideration and public discussion,” Burgum said in a statement to The Bismarck Tribune.
The governor chairs the five-member Land Board, which meets next Thursday. The board, in conjunction with the department, manages state-owned minerals for the benefit of public education.
Since the letters went out, the head of the North Dakota Petroleum Council said his phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from royalty payers who are both confused and surprised by the state’s approach.
One of their concerns is the timeline the state set for paying back deductions, which includes increasing interest and penalty rates the longer it takes companies to comply, said Ron Ness, president of the oil and gas industry trade group. Some companies must track down 40-year-old records, given that the payments the state seeks to collect are retroactive to the start of production from a well, and some wells are decades old.
Ness said he would like to see the board revisit the retroactive nature of the payments it seeks.
“I’m glad to hear the Land Board is going to reevaluate this,” he said. “There’s got to be a better way.”
When her department sent out the letters, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said the timeline with increasing penalties was meant to give royalty payers an incentive to comply.
She said Thursday that the governor’s office has not yet discussed Burgum’s request with her, but his office notified her the night before that it wanted to add an item to the agenda.
Twenty-three royalty payers have responded to the letter and are working with the department to come into compliance, she said. One has gone so far as to submit a payment offer for review.
The Land Board has been offering input on the matter in wake of a North Dakota Supreme Court ruling last summer that sided with the state in a lawsuit filed by operator Newfield Exploration.
The department estimates it’s owed tens of millions of dollars in underpaid royalties for the development of state-owned minerals. Newfield sued after the department determined that companies were taking improper deductions to account for “post-production costs,” which are expenses associated with gathering natural gas and removing impurities after it’s extracted from a well to get it ready for sale further down the processing chain.
The Supreme Court ruled that those deductions were “contrary to the leases” involved in the Newfield case. Of the 80 gas royalty payers that have signed leases with the state, 40 of them have been underpaying royalties and operate under contracts with similar language to Newfield’s, according to the department.
If they comply within 90 days, they will not incur any penalties and will owe minimal interest. Over time, the penalty and interest amounts increase up to 12% and 18%, respectively.
The letters went out after the Land Board met Feb. 11. Burgum invited State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms to speak before the board closed that meeting to the public.
Helms told reporters last week that he felt the board acted too aggressively in seeking to collect the royalties and that its approach could “be a disincentive in terms of flaring reduction.” Oil patch operators are capturing only 84% of the gas they produce and burning off the rest because of a lack of pipelines and processing facilities. The state is not meeting its 88% gas capture target.
Helms expressed concern that if collecting the money led to a drop in drilling new oil wells, the state could lose out on royalties it would otherwise receive from those wells. The bulk of the royalty money the state earns from a given well comes from the oil extracted from it, not the gas, he said.
Burgum said he shares Helms’s concerns.
“The Land Board has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that royalties owed to the state are collected, but we also have a responsibility to manage the state’s assets in a manner that encourages responsible development and maximizes return on our resources,” he said.
Burgum added that he would have preferred to delay sending the letter until lingering questions were resolved, including ones still pending in the Newfield case. Although the Supreme Court sided with the state, the case returned to a lower court judge for further interpretation. Another lawsuit over royalties is active as well, in a case Continental Resources filed against the state.
Smith earlier this month said the rationale behind sending the letters now rather than waiting for the litigation to play out was so that companies did not continue to accrue interest on their unpaid royalties. The Continental lawsuit could be pending for years, she said.
