Brine spills at McKenzie County well site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tank at an oil well site in McKenzie County leaked brine Wednesday, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

The spill at the well, which is operated by Petro-Hunt, was contained within dikes surrounding the well site, the division said. The company reported that 250 barrels or 10,500 gallons leaked at the site about 10 miles north of Keene.

Brine is highly concentrated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites.

The division said a state inspector has visited the site and will monitor cleanup.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.