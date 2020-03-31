Brine spills at McKenzie County saltwater disposal well

A saltwater disposal well in McKenzie County leaked brine on Sunday due to an equipment failure, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The well, owned by Missouri Basin Well Service, spilled 608 barrels or 25,536 gallons of fluid. All the saltwater was contained on the well site about 11 miles north of Watford City, according to the state.

Brine is highly concentrated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. It can render farmland infertile when it spills off-site.

The state said its inspectors will continue to monitor additional cleanup.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.