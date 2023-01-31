Bowman County spill impacts range land

A pipeline spilled 13,860 gallons of produced water Monday afternoon in Bowman County, impacting range land.

No impacts to wildlife or water were reported, and the area is "snow-covered and frozen," according to Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Seuss added that the spill "traveled down a hill so it's a narrow path about 20 feet wide in a drainage (area)."

"It went a distance," he said, adding that DEQ personnel are still calculating how far the spill traveled.

Denbury Onshore LLC notified DEQ of the spill about 14 miles south of Marmarth. The initial report states that 330 barrels of produced water was released. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. A barrel is equal to 42 gallons.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the spill.

DEQ personnel are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and cleanup.