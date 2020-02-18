Basin Electric to purchase power from South Dakota solar farm

Bismarck-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative will purchase electricity from a solar farm slated near Rapid City, S.D.

The co-op announced the power purchase agreement with Geronimo Energy on Tuesday. Geronimo is the developer of the Wild Springs Solar Project, which, with a capacity of 128 megawatts, would become the largest solar farm in South Dakota once built.

"For the first time in its history, Basin Electric will buy solar generation on a large scale to serve our members," Basin CEO and General Manager Paul Sukut said in a statement. "The board's decision to add solar generation to our resource portfolio is to continue with our all-of-the-above strategy, as well as solar generation becoming a more economic energy source."

An "all-of-the-above" strategy is a common phrase among North Dakotans involved in the energy sector meant to describe an approach that incorporates both fossil fuels and renewables into meeting energy needs.

The Wild Springs solar farm still requires local and state approvals in South Dakota, Basin spokeswoman Joan Dietz said. The facility would be 20 miles east of Rapid City in Pennington County. It's scheduled to start operating in 2022, according to Basin.