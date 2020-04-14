Bakken regulator talks latest pandemic developments: 4,600 oil wells idled, new tank farms on horizon

“They have a series of permits they have to go through,” Helms said. “I think within four to six weeks they could have a tank farm up and running if they hit the ground now.”

Among the state agencies likely involved in permitting the tank farms would be the Department of Environmental Quality, which as of Tuesday did not list any new applications for such a site on its website.

Oil storage tanks require controls for emissions of volatile organic compounds. The permit a new tank farm would likely need can be processed in less than six weeks, said Craig Thorstenson, manager of the department’s air quality permitting program.

Gas capture numbers improve

The latest oil and gas numbers the state released Tuesday reflect production in February, and they show that the percentage of natural gas flared at well sites has nearly come back in line with the state’s gas capture targets.