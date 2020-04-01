Bakken producer Whiting files for bankruptcy

Whiting Petroleum Corp., a major Bakken oil producer, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company cited the “severe downturn in oil and gas prices driven by uncertainty around the duration of the Saudi/Russia oil price war and the COVID-19 pandemic” in a statement about the bankruptcy proceedings.

Oil prices have fallen dramatically over the past month to around $20 per barrel, too low for companies to produce oil profitably. The price collapse is twofold: demand for oil is down as travel has come to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia and Saudi Arabia have opted to boost their own oil outputs, further contributing to the global glut of crude.

“I want to express my gratitude to the employees for their continued dedication and hard work, and to our service providers and business partners for their ongoing support during this time,” Whiting Chairman Bradley Holly said in a statement. “Following the restructuring process, we look forward to having substantially less debt and a significantly improved outlook for our Company and its stakeholders.”