Bakken gas helps power the search for coronavirus drugs

Natural gas produced in the Bakken is helping power an international effort to develop drugs and vaccines for the new coronavirus.
The research underway at a consortium of labs in the United States and abroad requires an extensive amount of computer power to run simulations of the proteins that make up the virus.
“People from all over the world can contribute their computing resources into this research project,” said Cully Cavness, president of Crusoe Energy Systems, which got involved last month.
The Denver-based company runs natural gas through generators alongside oil wells to make electricity, in effect preventing the gas from being wastefully flared. It has set up operations at sites across North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
Until now, the electricity has primarily powered the cloud computing needed for energy-intensive applications such as supporting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
In early March, Crusoe Energy installed eight graphics processing units at its operations center in Williston for the virus research. The units, which are essentially high-speed computer chips, are among many that businesses and people around the world are donating toward the labs’ effort to help create coronavirus drugs.
This undertaking is a bright spot for companies that work with Crusoe Energy at a time when the oil industry is plagued by low prices, Cavness said. Crude prices crashed in early March when Russia and Saudia Arabia launched a price war after their alliance to curb oil production fell apart. Plus, demand for oil has fallen significantly as travel slows because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, some Bakken producers are scaling back their 2020 drilling plans.
“A lot of these companies are struggling,” Cavness said. “It’s nice for them to know they are part of a solution.”
Searching for coronavirus drugs
The system Crusoe Energy set up in western North Dakota is helping to power research taking place in labs across the Folding@Home consortium like the one Vincent Voelz runs at Temple University in Philadelphia.
His lab is focused on the development of drugs that target the virus.
Antiviral pills tend to be made of molecules that enter a person’s bloodstream once swallowed. They work by binding to specific sites on the proteins that make up the virus, in effect blocking the proteins from functioning.
“Trying to discover those sites can be really, really challenging,” Voelz said.
The computer simulations help.
“Proteins are flexible. They are moving around wiggling and jiggling all the time,” Voelz said. “Some of these wiggles and jiggles may open up a nice binding site.”
Researchers in the United Kingdom have released significant data about various molecules that could bind to those sites.
Chemists around the world have undertaken a “huge crowdsourcing effort” to use that information to try to identify potential drugs, said Voelz, who works as an associate chemistry professor at Temple.
His lab is doing virtual drug screening simulations to figure out which drug molecules are the best candidates for further testing, he said.
Voelz said he wants to be careful not to “over-promise” a cure for the virus.
“Drug discovery is a real longshot,” he said. “Either way, with what we learn in this project, the information is going to be really invaluable for the whole scientific community. I really do hope it leads to insight about how to defeat coronavirus.”
From the lab to the Bakken
While Voelz’s lab does this research, he’s in quarantine. A neighbor who recently visited his house has contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Voelz is stuck working remotely, away from the four computer servers at Temple devoted to the project.
“They’re being maintained by our essential staff while I’m trapped at home,” he said.
For years, the consortium has done similar simulation work on other diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Ebola. Video gamers, in particular, have been good partners for the labs, as they tend to have the high-performance computer chips that work well for running the simulations, Voelz said.
Christian Ondaatje, a software engineer for Crusoe Energy, said he was familiar with this concept of “distributed computing” that does the intensive work of a supercomputer remotely across many different locations. When the company learned about the consortium’s sudden race to find drugs to treat the virus, he said “it was a no brainer” to join. He began installing the graphics processing systems needed for the research in early March.
“This is the most effective, positive use for computation at the moment,” Ondaatje recalled thinking. “Let’s dive into it.”
Servers like the ones at Temple communicate with the computers running the simulations in the field, including those in North Dakota.
Once the machines have done the requested work, which might take a few hours, they transfer the results back to the lab in what amounts to “a huge data dump,” Voelz said.
“We have teams of students, postdocs and researchers that are analyzing this data, and we want to share the data with the world as we get it,” he said.
What’s next
Since the consortium began working on the virus research, it’s been overwhelmed with interest from individuals and businesses like Crusoe Energy wanting to help.
Voelz said the labs are scrambling to put up new servers to distribute the workload.
“It’s amazing the outpouring of support from everyone all over the world,” he said. “People are sending me pictures of their computing rigs from different countries.”
For Crusoe Energy, participating in the coronavirus efforts is helping the company figure out what it will take to make other distributed computing applications possible, such as providing the computer power needed for artificial intelligence projects. Getting the network in place for the coronavirus research is something of a “proof of concept,” Ondaatje said.
In the near future, Crusoe Energy plans to physically locate the new systems it’s put in place for the coronavirus research at various oil well sites in the Bakken, Cavness said. It has already equipped well pads with generators and large shipping containers containing components of the company’s systems for its existing cloud computing work.
“Everything fell into place,” Cavness said. “It was the right timing, where we could deploy our system to help.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
