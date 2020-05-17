As rigs come down in oil patch, 2 find use in carbon storage projects

Cyclone Drilling is handling the well for Project Tundra, bringing in a rig that drilled down 9,000 feet through the Inyan Kara and Broom Creek formations into the Deadwood formation, Laudal said. Minnkota could end up injecting Milton R. Young Station’s carbon dioxide into any of those formations, depending on the analysis it receives from the EERC on the rock samples.

Once underground, the carbon dioxide is expected to form a plume in rock pores. The idea is that the plume will stay put and not migrate far thanks to layers of cap rock above and below the injection site that seal in the carbon dioxide.

Monitoring wells will help gauge the temperature, pressure and other measurements underground to determine the location of the plume and to make sure no carbon dioxide is leaking, Laudal said.

“It’s a safeguard to make sure that the storage facility is secure,” he said.

The well that Cyclone is drilling, while initially meant to assess the geologic characteristics of the rock layers, could eventually be used as a monitoring well, Laudal said.

Meanwhile, Red Trail is hoping that the well recently drilled by T&S Drilling for its project could eventually be used for injecting the carbon dioxide underground.