As rigs come down in oil patch, 2 find use in carbon storage projects

As the coronavirus pandemic sent oil demand plummeting and caused many rigs in the Bakken to come down, two of the machines have gone up in other parts of the state for a new purpose: to drill test wells for carbon capture and storage projects.
Drilling is underway near Center in Oliver County for Project Tundra, an effort to capture the carbon dioxide from Minnkota Power Cooperative’s coal-fired Milton R. Young Station and inject the emissions underground for permanent storage. And another rig finished drilling a well in late April near Richardton in Stark County alongside the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant.
“Everything went very well,” Red Trail CEO Gerald Bachmeier said of the new 6,900-foot hole in the ground near the ethanol facility. “We’re very satisfied.”
Now comes a wait of several months for the ethanol plant to hear back from researchers on whether the rock samples removed in the drilling process indicate that the rock layers deep underground have the right characteristics to store carbon dioxide. The analysis also will help identify exactly which layers -- such as the Inyan Kara formation or the Broom Creek formation -- they should target.
A lab in Colorado is doing some of the initial work, then sending the rocks to the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks to finish.
Rock samples removed in the course of drilling the well for Project Tundra will undergo a similar process. Plus, an extensive study is underway on the project’s design and cost, which could be around $1 billion.
Dan Laudal, project manager for Project Tundra, said Minnkota feels “pretty confident” that the site near the coal-fired power plant will work, based on extensive research the EERC has done over the past decade into the feasibility of carbon capture and storage in North Dakota.
“But certainly there is a little more work to go to prove to our membership and to regulators that these sites are going to accept CO2 and do what we expect,” he said.
Project Tundra is a more extensive undertaking than the effort at Red Trail, which is expected to cost $30 million. The ethanol plant produces a nearly pure stream of carbon dioxide that requires minimal processing to ready it for injection, whereas the coal-fired power plant must separate out carbon emissions from the rest of its flue gas.
Carbon dioxide is a major contributor to climate change. Some states have set policies to bolster cleaner energy, effectively cracking down on facilities that produce carbon emissions. Many industrial facilities in North Dakota that generate such emissions anticipate they will become even more regulated in future years. Some, through carbon capture and storage projects, are trying to get ahead of the curve.
Red Trail, for one, says storing its carbon emissions underground could help it market its ethanol to states such as California that have established programs aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels.
A federal tax credit also is helping push the projects forward, along with state and federal grants. Project Tundra, for example, was awarded a $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy last month.
Rigging up
The new wells come at a time when many oil producers are putting the brakes on their 2020 drilling plans.
The coronavirus pandemic caused travel to halt worldwide. With fewer people driving and flying, oil demand and prices dropped. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading for just under $30 per barrel Friday. That’s up somewhat from prices in recent weeks, but still too low for many producers to turn a profit drilling new wells.
Amid the downturn, the number of rigs drilling for oil in North Dakota has fallen dramatically, from 56 earlier this spring to just 12 on Friday.
The rig that started drilling last week at the Project Tundra site makes the statewide rig count 13, a level not seen since the start of the Bakken shale boom in the mid-2000s, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said.
Cyclone Drilling is handling the well for Project Tundra, bringing in a rig that drilled down 9,000 feet through the Inyan Kara and Broom Creek formations into the Deadwood formation, Laudal said. Minnkota could end up injecting Milton R. Young Station’s carbon dioxide into any of those formations, depending on the analysis it receives from the EERC on the rock samples.
Once underground, the carbon dioxide is expected to form a plume in rock pores. The idea is that the plume will stay put and not migrate far thanks to layers of cap rock above and below the injection site that seal in the carbon dioxide.
Monitoring wells will help gauge the temperature, pressure and other measurements underground to determine the location of the plume and to make sure no carbon dioxide is leaking, Laudal said.
“It’s a safeguard to make sure that the storage facility is secure,” he said.
The well that Cyclone is drilling, while initially meant to assess the geologic characteristics of the rock layers, could eventually be used as a monitoring well, Laudal said.
Meanwhile, Red Trail is hoping that the well recently drilled by T&S Drilling for its project could eventually be used for injecting the carbon dioxide underground.
The rig in operation for Project Tundra is much larger than the one used at Red Trail, said Orley Sinkler, manager of the project at the ethanol plant. The rig at Red Trail is used to drill shallower saltwater disposal wells in the oil patch and to get work started at sites with multiple wells before a bigger rig moves in to finish the task.
The well has steel casing and, assuming the analysis from EERC comes back with a positive outlook for the project, it would eventually be fitted with injection tubing to gear up for operation, Sinkler said. The next steps could happen in as little as nine months.
Both projects need to secure additional permits from state regulators. Laudal added that Project Tundra has begun seeking investors, and officials hope to make a final decision in 2022 on moving forward with the project.
Like many ethanol plants, production at Red Trail, meanwhile, has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Bachmeier said he hopes the downturn is short-lived, and he does not anticipate that it will interfere with the plant's carbon capture and storage project.
“Our plan is to stay on course for the long-term,” he said.
