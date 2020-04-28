As oil prices fall, so will natural gas flaring in the Bakken

Flaring peaked last summer when 24% of all gas produced in North Dakota was burned off. Helms estimated that companies have recently spent $2 billion in the state building more pipelines and processing facilities to handle the gas and bring that percentage down. Several additional projects in the works, however, have been scaled back amid low oil prices.

The state almost met its flaring target in February, the most recent month for which data is available. Oil companies flared off 13% of the gas they produced, nearly meeting the 12% goal. That target is set to become even stricter on Nov. 1, when it drops to 9%.

In the meantime, officials anticipate flaring will follow the status of oil wells as they idle and later start producing again when prices increase.

“I imagine we will see a significant decrease in the amount of flaring, but that will snap back,” said Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who is one of three members of the Industrial Commission.