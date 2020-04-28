As oil prices fall, so will natural gas flaring in the Bakken

The coronavirus pandemic has sent crude prices plummeting and idled thousands of wells, but it's expected to have one silver lining for North Dakota’s oil industry: a reduction in natural gas flaring.
State regulators and environmentalists are welcoming that news with caution.
“It’s going to be a false positive because of the amount of shut-in wells,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told the Industrial Commission on Tuesday.
When a well ceases to operate, it stops producing both oil and gas.
State officials estimate that companies have temporarily idled 6,000 of the 16,000 wells active earlier this year in North Dakota as oil prices have fallen from more than $60 per barrel at the start of 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. pricing benchmark, was trading at around $13 per barrel midday Tuesday. The price crashed when the global demand for oil dropped during the pandemic with fewer people are traveling, and it's continued to fall as space to store oil fills up across the United States.
At some sites with active wells, companies burn off excess gas when the wells are not hooked up to a gas pipeline or there is not adequate space to handle the gas at a processing plant. This flaring problem has plagued North Dakota regulators and the oil industry for years.
Flaring peaked last summer when 24% of all gas produced in North Dakota was burned off. Helms estimated that companies have recently spent $2 billion in the state building more pipelines and processing facilities to handle the gas and bring that percentage down. Several additional projects in the works, however, have been scaled back amid low oil prices.
The state almost met its flaring target in February, the most recent month for which data is available. Oil companies flared off 13% of the gas they produced, nearly meeting the 12% goal. That target is set to become even stricter on Nov. 1, when it drops to 9%.
In the meantime, officials anticipate flaring will follow the status of oil wells as they idle and later start producing again when prices increase.
“I imagine we will see a significant decrease in the amount of flaring, but that will snap back,” said Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who is one of three members of the Industrial Commission.
The commission is poised to consider changes to gas capture policies that it set in November 2018. The policies were meant to drive investment in new pipelines and processing capacity, Helms said, adding that “it’s time to revise this and look forward to the goal that kicks in on the first of November.”
He said the Oil and Gas Division plans to meet with companies this summer to hear feedback, but that some of the changes it’s considering have to do with rules surrounding stranded gas, production restrictions as they pertain to flaring and creating administrative processes for handling rights-of-way delays and pipeline and processing downtime.
One group monitoring the gas capture situation is the Dakota Resource Council, which for years has raised concerns about flaring, as it leads to greater air pollution.
“This is a good thing in the short run,” executive director Scott Skokos said of the potential for less flaring as wells idle. “In the long run, there needs to be something done very strategically to make sure that when these companies get back up, they’re not just going back to the status quo or worse.”
The Industrial Commission last week discussed potential ways to aid the oil industry, including using federal stimulus money to help companies restart shut-in wells when prices improve.
If state regulators offer a bailout, “it has to be a situation where North Dakota benefits from whatever they invest in the oil industry, not just through taxes” Skokos said, referring to taxes the state collects from oil production.
He suggests that the state put conditions on any aid given to the industry, such as a requirement that producers reduce emissions or that companies hire North Dakota workers. They should also strengthen bonding requirements on oil wells, requiring greater financial assurance so that if companies ultimately abandon idled wells, there are sufficient funds in place to plug the wells and clean up the sites, he said.
“We don’t agree with a bailout entirely, but if they’re going to do it, that’s how they should do it,” Skokos said.
Ideas for aiding the oil industry are likely to come up again at a May 20 hearing before the Oil and Gas Division when it considers issues pertaining to classifying oil and gas produced at a loss as a “waste.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the Industrial Commission, said he’s heard a “wide range of reactions” to last week’s meeting when regulators discussed ways to help the industry. Another option that was discussed was requiring companies to curb oil production, a move under consideration in Texas and Oklahoma.
“I’m sure you’ll have an interesting hearing,” Burgum told Helms at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “There’s a lot of emotion on all sides of this.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
