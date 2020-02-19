Agenda released for Williston Basin Petroleum Conference

At least 2,500 people and 300 exhibitors are expected at the 2020 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck.
The event is the largest oil and gas conference focused on the Williston Basin and the Bakken oil patch. It rotates between North Dakota and Saskatchewan in Canada, and was last held in Bismarck in 2018, when Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was the keynote speaker.
This year's main speaker has yet to be announced, but the North Dakota Petroleum Council on Wednesday released the agenda for the conference May 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center.
“The WBPC is one of the top oil conferences in the country and we have an incredible lineup of speakers,” Council President Ron Ness said. “We are excited to feature the latest technologies that have helped turn the Bakken into a world-class resource and discuss the way forward to help take the Bakken and Williston Basin to the next level.”
North Dakota oil production set a record last November, at slightly more than 1.5 million barrels per day. The state trails only Texas in production. There are more than 50 rigs and about 16,000 producing wells in the western oil patch.
The conference will feature more than 70 speakers and presenters, discussing issues impacting oil and natural gas development and what the future holds for the Williston Basin. They will include Mike Sommers, president and CEO of API; Doug Suttles, CEO of Ovintiv; Bob Phillips, CEO of Crestwood Midstream; Chris Kendall, CEO of Denbury Resources; Wendy King, vice president of ConocoPhillips Great Plains Business Unit; and Staale Gjervik, senior vice president of ExxonMobil Unconventional and president of XTO Energy.
Panelists and speakers will discuss enhanced oil recovery and gas capture improvements. Attendees also will hear from Crusoe Energy, a company capturing gas at the well site to power computer processors. Other panel topics include smart pipelines, Bakken technology and women in energy leadership.
Featured keynote speakers and panelists will be announced in coming weeks.
The conference is sponsored by the Petroleum Council, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Saskatchewan Ministry of the Economy and the Petroleum Technology Research Centre. For more information or to register, go to www.wbpcnd.org.