Agenda released for Williston Basin Petroleum Conference

At least 2,500 people and 300 exhibitors are expected at the 2020 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck.

The event is the largest oil and gas conference focused on the Williston Basin and the Bakken oil patch. It rotates between North Dakota and Saskatchewan in Canada, and was last held in Bismarck in 2018, when Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was the keynote speaker.

This year's main speaker has yet to be announced, but the North Dakota Petroleum Council on Wednesday released the agenda for the conference May 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center.

“The WBPC is one of the top oil conferences in the country and we have an incredible lineup of speakers,” Council President Ron Ness said. “We are excited to feature the latest technologies that have helped turn the Bakken into a world-class resource and discuss the way forward to help take the Bakken and Williston Basin to the next level.”