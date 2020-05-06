Agencies aim to aid oil industry through new 'Bakken Restart Task Force'

Several state agencies are collaborating in the new Bakken Restart Task Force to help the oil and gas industry recover after crude prices crashed this spring during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, led by the Department of Mineral Resources, comes as oil patch producers have shut in 6,800 wells, effectively halting the production of 450,000 barrels per day of oil, according to state figures. Before the pandemic, oil production in North Dakota had reached 1.5 million barrels per day, with more than 16,000 wells operating.
“These are staggering numbers impacting North Dakota production,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said in a statement. “However, it was clear during the first meeting of the Bakken Restart Task Force that many great efforts are already underway across agencies to secure, strengthen, and stimulate North Dakota’s energy future.
The task force is focused on regulatory relief, economic stimulus and long-term recovery. It has identified a host of options various agencies could pursue, from waiving fees for various oil-related permits to providing loans or grants to help companies restart idled wells when crude prices increase.
One stimulus option listed in the task force’s first report is to contract with more companies to inspect oil facilities for leaks of methane and other emissions. Another option is to identify ways to keep workers employed in environmental restoration efforts.
The report also notes that 549 abandoned oil wells are at risk of becoming “orphaned” during the pandemic, meaning they would not have a responsible operator to plug and clean up the sites. State officials estimate it costs $150,000 to plug and reclaim a single well.
The state is considering developing a strategy to handle the wells, either through money available in a cleanup fund or by determining which could be restarted. The state could explore a cost-share program with operators to continue production, according to the report. Or, some wells might be candidates for carbon dioxide injection, a way to potentially boost oil production from depleted wells.
The state has received two dozen inquiries about building more oil storage facilities.
“This would be a solution for keeping tank manufacturers, roustabouts, and other tank construction companies working,” the report said.
Much of North Dakota’s economy surrounds oil production. The industry is responsible for 72,000 jobs and was expected to bring in $4.9 billion in revenue to the state over the next year until the pandemic hit, according to the state.
The task force plans to meet weekly and provide an updated report on the Oil and Gas Division website at noon on Mondays. The agencies involved include the Department of Mineral Resources, the Public Service Commission, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Trust Lands, the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of Tax Commissioner, the Department of Commerce, and the Bank of North Dakota, as well as various industry experts.
