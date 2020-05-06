Agencies aim to aid oil industry through new 'Bakken Restart Task Force'

The report also notes that 549 abandoned oil wells are at risk of becoming “orphaned” during the pandemic, meaning they would not have a responsible operator to plug and clean up the sites. State officials estimate it costs $150,000 to plug and reclaim a single well.

The state is considering developing a strategy to handle the wells, either through money available in a cleanup fund or by determining which could be restarted. The state could explore a cost-share program with operators to continue production, according to the report. Or, some wells might be candidates for carbon dioxide injection, a way to potentially boost oil production from depleted wells.

The state has received two dozen inquiries about building more oil storage facilities.

“This would be a solution for keeping tank manufacturers, roustabouts, and other tank construction companies working,” the report said.

Much of North Dakota’s economy surrounds oil production. The industry is responsible for 72,000 jobs and was expected to bring in $4.9 billion in revenue to the state over the next year until the pandemic hit, according to the state.

The task force plans to meet weekly and provide an updated report on the Oil and Gas Division website at noon on Mondays. The agencies involved include the Department of Mineral Resources, the Public Service Commission, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Trust Lands, the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, the Office of Management and Budget, the Office of Tax Commissioner, the Department of Commerce, and the Bank of North Dakota, as well as various industry experts.

