Abandoned oil well plugging to begin mid-July; regulators OK ethanol grant

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he already fielded a call from Oklahoma’s attorney general, who was curious about North Dakota’s efforts.

“I told him I would tell him all about it as long as he didn’t try to steal any of our employees from up here,” Stenehjem said with a laugh.

Between the plugging and reclamation portions of the program, North Dakota officials hope to keep about 1,000 oilfield workers employed full time for six months, Helms said, adding that about 9,500 workers in the oil and gas sector have filed for unemployment this spring. More job losses are expected in the weeks ahead as dollars run out from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, an effort to keep workers on the payroll amid the pandemic.