2021 McKenzie County spill much larger than first reported

A saltwater spill that occurred in the summer of 2021 from a pipeline break in McKenzie County is much larger than first reported.

Tallgrass Energy reported to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality in July 2021 that 850 barrels or 35,700 gallons of produced water was released. The company has now recalculated the volume to 17,000 barrels or 714,000 gallons.

Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. The spill occurred about 7 miles south of Watford City. DEQ personnel have inspected the site several times over the past year and continue to work with the company regarding cleanup.

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

