A valve issue on a tank attributed to human error spilled nearly 16,000 gallons of produced water at a Mountrail County well pad, state regulators say.
Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. The Monday spill of 380 barrels was contained to the Continental Resources site and will be cleaned up, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources. A barrel contains 42 gallons.
The spill report that Continental Resources filed with the state is at bit.ly/3Yts9AE.