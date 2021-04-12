$107K fine proposed for Fort Berthold pipeline spills

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing that a pipeline operator pay a $106,500 fine for two spills that leaked brine into tributaries of Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in September 2019.

Texas-based Arrow Midstream, a subsidiary of Crestwood, has agreed to the penalty, the EPA said Monday. The proposed settlement is in a 30-day public comment period that ends on April 29.

In the larger of the two spills in Dunn County, 3,917 barrels or 165,000 gallons of brine leaked from the Moccasin Creek Pipeline into an unnamed drainage that flows into the lake. Brine is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. It can degrade water quality and be toxic to aquatic life, according to the EPA.