$107K fine proposed for Fort Berthold pipeline spills

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing that a pipeline operator pay a $106,500 fine for two spills that leaked brine into tributaries of Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in September 2019.
Texas-based Arrow Midstream, a subsidiary of Crestwood, has agreed to the penalty, the EPA said Monday. The proposed settlement is in a 30-day public comment period that ends on April 29.
In the larger of the two spills in Dunn County, 3,917 barrels or 165,000 gallons of brine leaked from the Moccasin Creek Pipeline into an unnamed drainage that flows into the lake. Brine is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. It can degrade water quality and be toxic to aquatic life, according to the EPA.
The spill occurred where "Flexsteel" and "Fiberspar" pipe met, according to a document Crestwood filed with the EPA. Fiberspar, which is pipeline made of fiberglass-reinforced material, has come under scrutiny on Fort Berthold in recent years because of past spills. The company has worked to replace some of those lines on the reservation.
The other spill, at the Two Shields Butte Pipeline, involved 962 barrels or 40,000 gallons, which flowed into a drainage with five beaver dams and bordering wetlands.
Crestwood has taken steps to clean up the sites, the EPA said.
