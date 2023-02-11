One person was burned in an explosion and fire in the western North Dakota oil patch.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a site just north of Alexander along U.S. Highway 85 in McKenzie County, according to the Williston Fire Department. Initial reports were that several oil storage tanks had exploded, and one person was severely burned. The McKenzie County Sheriff's Office reported that the facility was a saltwater disposal site.

The Williston and Alexander fire departments responded for fire suppression and ambulance response. One person was treated at the scene for severe burn injuries and then sent by air medical transport to a regional trauma center. Authorities did not immediately identify the person or the medical facility.

The sheriff's office said the victim was male, and categorized his injuries as "serious." No other injuries were reported.

The fire was put out about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Williston Fire Department. The cause of the incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately released.