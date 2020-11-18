Authorities ID Bismarck man killed on Mandan's Main Street

Police have identified a Bismarck man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Mandan's Main Street.

Mark Streeper, 42, was standing next to his parked car in the 400 block of West Main Street when he was struck by a car shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He died at the scene, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten.

TC Younger Carry Moccasin, 19, of Mandan, was arrested later in the day on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide and was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges were pending.

No other details of the incident were immediately released. Mandan police and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.

