Athletes help out in Minneapolis

"This is a fair representation of what Minnesota is like -- people helping out those in need," Okogie said.

The entire event provided a ray of hope, as people were getting what they needed, and also enjoying themselves. Kids were dancing to the music playing through speakers and enjoying themselves. An area that was a source of devastation a week ago was now providing positivity. Hall was more than happy to have the event turn into a block party of sorts.

"This is like a great thing," Okogie said. "If you look around it, it's destruction. But if you start here, and we begin to grow out, hopefully everywhere outside (starts to) look like the love that's going on right here."

Hall made a point to note this would not be a one-and-done event. He has bigger outreach efforts in the works. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders noted change in society not only needs to start but be sustained. Hunter said athletes need to play a big part in that, inspiring change through actions off the field or court, just as they do on them.

"The events that happened in the past week, it's very unfortunate, and it's unacceptable, but we have to start making a change one neighborhood at a time," Okogie said. "We have to celebrate the life of George Floyd; we can't let him die in vain. Stuff like this has to continue."